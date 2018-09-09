Watford have beaten off a host of big-name European clubs to agree a deal for Serbian starlet Filip Stuparevic, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Hornets are have won the race for the 18-year-old, who will arrive in January from FK Vozdovac on a long-term deal.

The likes of Juventus and Valencia were both keen on the young forward, who made his senior debut aged just 15.

But now Watford have agreed terms and will pay over £2million for the Serb youth international.

The news is a further boost for Watford and their manager Javi Gracier, with the club having won all four of their Premier League matches so far.