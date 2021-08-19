Watford bolster squad with signing of midfielder who featured at Euro 2020

Watford have completed the signing of Turkey international midfielder Ozan Tufan on loan for the season with an option to buy.

Tufan has moved to Vicarage Road from Fenerbahce, for whom he has made 174 appearances with 21 goals. He played 41 times in all competitions for them last season, but is now taking on a new challenge. The versatile midfielder will spend the 2021-22 season in the Premier League.

Watford have announced his signing on loan with an option to buy, meaning he could be theirs for good if he impresses enough.

The Hornets have returned to the Premier League for 2021-22 and will be aiming to stay in the top flight. They made a winning return by winning their opening fixture 3-2 against an ambitious Aston Villa.

Adding an experienced player like 63-cap Turkey international Tufan should further help them earn points.

The 26-year-old generally operates as a defensive midfielder and Watford say they have beaten competition from a number of top European clubs for his signature.

Tufan had been linked with Leeds United back in May, before he featured at Euro 2020 for Turkey. One year earlier, Tottenham Hotspur were said to be interested during Jose Mourinho’s time in charge.

Instead, Tufan will be playing his football with Watford next season – and provisionally for further years ahead of that.

Watford in talks for Torino defender

Tufan is Watford’s latest signing in a busy summer that has also included the arrivals of Danny Rose, Joshua King, Juraj Kucka and many more.

But they may still have further signings in the pipeline. Xisco Munoz could see his squad reinforced further before the end of the window.

For example, a recent report suggested they are in talks with Torino over a centre-back to give them further experience.

