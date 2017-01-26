Watford complete loan deal for Milan star Niang

Watford have signed AC Milan forward and reported Arsenal target M’Baye Niang on loan for the rest of the season, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old Frenchman will bolster the attacking options of Walter Mazzarri’s side, who are 14th in the Premier League and face a trip to Millwall in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

M’Baye Niang joins on loan til the end of the season. #watfordfc have the option on a permanent move in the summer:https://t.co/PTgFJ9ISx6 pic.twitter.com/EHzOuptcBT — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 26, 2017

The Hornets also hold an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Niang, who has represented France Under-21s, can play across the frontline and becomes Watford’s third signing of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old was signed from Caen in August 2012 and had spells on loan at Montpellier and Genoa before going on to make 77 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring 12 goals.

He told watfordfc.com: “I am very happy to come here. The manager and president were very important in my choice.

“I expect to play a very good game with this club.

“The fans and the enthusiasm for this club is very important for me and I know some of the players here, like (Stefano) Okaka and (Roberto) Pereyra.

“For me they are very good players and I am very excited to play with them.”

Watford’s move for Niang sees the Hertfordshire club come full circle since having once sold England forward Luther Blissett to Milan in what was then a high-profile £1million deal in 1983.

Mazzarri has also added Argentinian forward Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina, while midfielder Tom Cleverley has joined on loan from Everton for the rest of the season.

Watford confirmed on Wednesday that striker Obbi Oulare had joined Dutch outfit Willem II on loan until the end of the season which comes after the 21-year-old’s spell in Belgium with Zulte Waregem.