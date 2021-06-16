Watford wrap up signing of former Tottenham star ahead of Prem return

Danny Rose has completed his move to Watford as a free agent following his release from Tottenham Hotspur, signing a two-year contract at Vicarage Road.

Left-back Rose, 30, departed at the end of his Spurs contract after spending last season training with the club’s under-23s. Now it is time for a fresh challenge. He will join the newly promoted Hornets on a free transfer on July 1.

Former England international Rose came through the Leeds youth set-up before joining Tottenham in 2007. He had a short loan spell with Watford in 2009, appearing seven times.

Rose made 241 appearances for Tottenham, being a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s team that challenged for honours over a number of seasons.

However, the experienced defender, who won 29 England caps, found himself out of favour under Jose Mourinho. He spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Newcastle.

After vowing to allow his sizeable contract at Spurs to run down, Rose found himself banished to the under-23s set-up. Tottenham did not even include him in their Premier League squad last season.

Amazon Prime Video’s All or Nothing documentary caught much of his plight under Mourinho on camera.

The documentary showed him having a confrontation with the Portuguese coach about why he was not picking him. He threatened to go and see chairman Daniel Levy about his plight over a perceived preferential treatment to other players.

Rose reflects on Spurs spell

Reflecting on his departure in June, Rose said on the official Tottenham website: “I wish we could have won something together but the club are not far away from that and obviously I wish everybody at the club the best of luck going forward.

“On the whole, the club and the chairman have been brilliant towards me. For 14 years I’ve pretty much driven the same route into training every day.

“It’s all I’ve known really. It’s going to be strange if and when I join a new team because I’m going to be taking a different route to training. But I’m grateful to the club for bringing me in in 2007 as a 17-year-old and I feel very privileged to have experienced some of Tottenham’s great days.

“I was given an opportunity this season to pass some of that knowledge on. I’d like to think that I’ve done that and I leave the football club a better person, a better professional, a better human than I was when I arrived 14 years ago.”

