Watford confirm signing of Juventus midfielder Pereyra

Watford have announced the signing of Juventus attacking midfielder Roberto Pereyra on a ‘long term deal’.

The 25-year-old Argentina becomes the second signing of the day for the Hornets, who earlier announced the capture of French defender Younes Kaboul from Sunderland.

Pereyra had a medical earlier on Friday, and joins for a reported fee of £10.4million from the Italian champions, with bonuses added.

OFFICIAL: #watfordfc are delighted to confirm the signing of Roberto Pereyra from Juventus on a long-term deal. pic.twitter.com/4qiQWqFu86 — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 19, 2016

