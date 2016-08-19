Watford confirm signing of Juventus midfielder Pereyra

Oli Fisher
Roberto Pereyra: Joins Watford from Juventud

Watford have announced the signing of Juventus attacking midfielder Roberto Pereyra on a ‘long term deal’.

The 25-year-old Argentina becomes the second signing of the day for the Hornets, who earlier announced the capture of French defender Younes Kaboul from Sunderland.

Pereyra had a medical earlier on Friday, and joins for a reported fee of £10.4million from the Italian champions, with bonuses added.

