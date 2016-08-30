Watford finalise £10m signing of Okaka from Anderlecht

Watford have strengthened their forward line with the signing of former Roma and Sampdoria striker Stefano Okaka from Anderlecht.

The 27-year-old, who has played for Italy four times, scoring on his debut against Albania in November 2014, notched 17 goals for Anderlecht last season.

A statement on the Vicarage Road club’s website confirmed he had joined the Hornets on a five-year contract, following last week’s triple swoop for Daryl Janmaat, Roberto Pereyra and Younes Kaboul.

The transfer, although officially undisclosed, is widely reported to have set Watford back £10million.

Okaka has experience of English football having spent time on loan with Fulham in 2010.