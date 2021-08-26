Watford launch shock move for Spurs midfielder; club ‘working on exit’

Watford are plotting a surprise move for a Tottenham midfielder just days before the summer transfer window closes.

The Hornets have had a mixed start to the Premier League campaign. They beat Aston Villa 3-2 on the opening day but lost to Graham Potter’s Brighton in their second outing. Manager Xisco Munoz has seen a number of players arrive at Vicarage Road, including Imran Louza and Emmanuel Dennis.

The latter impressed on his debut with a goal and assist against Villa.

Reports now suggest that Watford have made their move for a central midfielder.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that they have opened talks with Spurs for France international Moussa Sissoko.

An agreement is said to be ‘possible’, while Spurs are currently working on the potential departure.

It’s no surprise that Sissoko is open to leaving north London, given his dwindling game time, but his potential new club comes as a bit of a shock.

It’s unclear at the moment whether the deal would be permanent or a loan. Sissoko cost Spurs £31.5million when he joined from Newcastle United five years ago.

Sissoko remains a vital part of the Spurs dressing room, although his importance in the team is gradually waning.

He hasn’t even made the match day squad for three of the club’s first four games this term.

Nuno Espirito Santo prefers to operate with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp in midfield. The Portuguese can also rely on Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks, with Dele Alli placed further forward.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Romano’s tweet also provides an update on the futures on Serge Aurier and Tanguy Ndombele. Aurier is an option for Ligue 1 champions Lille, should they sell Zeki Celik this summer.

Spurs are looking at a solution for Ndombele, who has failed to show his quality on a regular basis since arriving in 2019.

Watford, meanwhile, may be looking at Sissoko as a potential replacement for Will Hughes.

The 26-year-old is set to join Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace for an initial £6m, which could rise to £10m with add-ons.

Ten things you didn’t know about England’s next home opponents, Andorra

Southgate relieved by Kane decision

England boss Gareth Southgate has publicly reacted to the Harry Kane transfer saga for the first time.

The striker confirmed on Wednesday that he will be staying in north London, despite interest from Manchester City.

When asked about Kane, Southgate said: “The good thing from our point of view is it looks as though everything is resolved and settled club-wise now. So he’s got a clear focus now and I’m sure he is looking forward to getting out on the pitch with Tottenham and then with us next week.

“I don’t know if there might be other players who might possibly be on the move before we meet. That often is the case in September as well. But in terms of Harry’s situation, it is settled, it looks like he is going to be a Tottenham and that is obviously fantastic for Tottenham especially.”

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Tottenham to pounce for Real Madrid right-back