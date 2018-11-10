Watford sensation Roberto Pereyra has opened up on rumours linking him with a move to fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

The Argentina international has made a superb start to the new season, scoring scoring five goals in just 10 Premier League matches for the Hornets.

The 27-year-old managed the same amount of goals in 34 games last season but Javi Gracia is clearly getting the best out of the attacker playing him at the tip of a midfield diamond.

The former Juventus star’s outstanding form has seen him linked with a host of top clubs, including Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea outfit.

But despite being thrilled with the link, Pereyra insists he will carry on giving his all for the Hornets, as reported by The Sun.

Pereyra, who was linked with a switch back to Serie A over the summer, said: “Return to Italy? We talked about it but in the end I decided to keep playing here.

“Now I hope to keep going like I am now, with a club like Chelsea mentioned. It’s nice that you talk about a team that is so fond of me.

“Watford? We started well, I’m happy because I had a good run of preparation and that was what I was missing.

“Now we have to keep working like that. Yes, it was one of my first personal goals.

“Juventus? They are a great team, they have added quality with Cristiano Ronaldo and in the Champions League they will go far.”

