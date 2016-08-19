Watford sign Sunderland defender Kaboul on three-year deal

Sunderland defender Younes Kaboul has joined Watford on a three-year deal, the club has officially announced.

The Frenchman asked to leave the Wearside club due to personal reasons, and insisted that he is looking forward to his future with the Hornets.

“I’m very happy and delighted to be a part of Watford Football Club, and I’m looking forward to the season,” he told watfordfc.com.

Kaboul played an integral role in helping the Black Cats avoid relegation, following last year’s summer move from fellow Premier League club Tottenham.

Watford are believed to have paid around £3.5million for their newest recruit.

Kaboul said of his latest switch: “Just from outside, I can see it’s a family club, there are some good players here and I’m very confident.

“The club had a very good season last year, and we need to carry that on to be even better.”

The Hornets, who play Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, are also close to signing Juventus midfielder Roberto Pereyra who underwent a medical on Friday.

Argentina international Pereyra was heavily linked with a move to Vicarage Road having helped Juventus win the Italian domestic double in each of the past two campaigns.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri confirmed in an early-afternoon press conference that the 25-year-old was undergoing medical checks.

“Yes. From what I heard, yes,” he said, when asked if the medicals were taking place. “But I know that players, if there are other talks before the game, they can be distracted so now I just want to concentrate on the game.

“I don’t like to talk about transfers the day before a game, but now I want to concentrate on the game for (Saturday) and then from Monday I will speak about those players.

“I say this because this afternoon after the training, the squad will be available for (Saturday) and I don’t want the players to be distracted from other things.”