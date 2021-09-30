Watford summer signing branded a mistake, amid player’s poor start

Watford summer signing Imran Louza has so far struggled to find the form he hit before his move from FC Nantes, as he is yet to complete a Premier League game.

When a transfer is one of the most expensive in a club’s history, you expect them to hit the ground running. Louza, who joined Watford from Nantes in the summer for £9million, is yet to do that.

The midfielder has made three appearances for the club, two of which came in the Carabao Cup. The other, just a 45 minute outing in the Premier League.

Of course, after only three appearances, there is time for Louza to find his feet. Indeed, a move from France to England could be quite a shock for the player, required to find form in a new surrounding.

Some are already branding the move a mistake, with Louza not currently performing to the standard he did in France, according to But! Football Club.

The 22-year-old contributed to 10 goals in 33 games for Nantes last season, while the team struggled to stay afloat in Ligue 1.

His start for Watford is a far cry from the career he had while in France. Furthermore, Abdoulaye Toure, also sold by Nantes in the summer, is similarly failing to ‘fly the flag’ of his former side.

The pair are apparently ‘struggling to confirm their good performances’ that they showed for Nantes previously.

The lack of game time speaks volumes of Louza, and he will be wanting to find his way into the Watford side on a regular basis.

Should he remain on the fringes of the squad, Watford’s recruitment could come under scrutiny.

Watford bounce back

Watford had a rough 2019/20 Premier League season, as they were relegated alongside Norwich and Bournemouth.

However, like Norwich, they have managed to bounce back to the Premier League after just one season in the Championship. Indeed, they are making a fist of their return to the top flight.

Wins over Aston Villa and Norwich, and a draw against Newcastle places the side in 12th place.

They travel to Elland Road to face struggling Leeds United on Saturday, and a win would supplement their healthy league position.