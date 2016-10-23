Watford star Ighalo interesting Serie A side Napoli – report

Serie A side Napoli are eyeing up a January swoop for Watford striker Odion Ighalo, according to reports in Italy.

The Nigerian international moved to the Hornets from Udinese in 2014 following loan spells with Granada and Cesena.

Since then, Ighalo has been a revelation at Vicarage Road, having scored 36 in 77 league matches and guiding them to consolidating their Premier League place last season.

Corriere dello Sport claims that Napoli have a better chance of landing Ighalo because of Watford patron Giampaolo Pozzo’s excellent relationship with the Serie A side’s chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis.

And, although Ighalo has been brilliant since joining Watford, he has only appeared five times in nine appearances so far this season with Walter Mazzarri now in charge.