Watford striker Ighalo commits future to club

Odion Ighalo has ended speculation of a move away from Watford by signing a new five-year deal at Vicarage Road.

The Nigeria international, who scored 17 goals in 42 appearances last season, had been linked with a move away this summer with West Brom reportedly keen on signing him.

But the club have announced that Ighalo, 27, has followed Hornets captain and strike partner Troy Deeney in committing his future to the club until 2021.

Ighalo initially joined Watford on a season-long loan deal from Udinese in July 2014, but the transfer was made permanent the following October.

He rose to prominence with four second-half goals as the Hornets came from 2-0 down to beat Blackpool 7-2 in January 2015.

Ighalo finished that season with 20 goals in 38 appearances to help fire Watford to promotion back to the Premier League.

Last term Ighalo scored on his top-flight debut, a 2-2 opening-day draw with Everton, and reached 15 goals by January 30.

He managed just one more Premier League goal before the end of the season but was on target in Watford’s FA Cup quarter-final win at Arsenal.