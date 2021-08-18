Watford ‘in talks’ for bargain Serie A outcast open to summer exit

Reports claim Watford are in talks to sign Torino defender Lyanco after a proposed summer move to Spain fell though for the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old has been with Il Toro since 2017 but never really nailed down a regular starting berth. He has made just 46 Serie A appearances, with 53 outings in all competitions. Last season was his most successful as the former Brazil Under-23 star enjoyed 21 starts among 23 league outings.

However, he is not part of new coach Ivan Juric’s plans. The centre-back has been training on his own after it emerged that he is likely to leave.

But the former Sao Paulo stopper is still at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino as moving him on has proved troublesome. Real Betis have been linked for some time and looked set to seal a deal.

The finances involved proved too costly for Los Verdiblancos. However, he is said to be available for around €8.8m and that should be within the Hornets’ budget.

Manager Xisco oversaw an encouraging 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in the season opener. He has already brought in several new faces but seems to want further additions.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol claims the Hertfordshire outfit have opened dialogue with Torino over a possible deal. The South American’s current contract still has three years left to run.

However, with I Granata eager to jettison the centre-half, Watford should still be in a strong position during negotiations.

Lyanco ready for new challenge

Lyanco appeared to be destined for a stellar career after making many appearances for Brazil’s youth teams. There is still time for that to happen and exposure in England’s top division would certainly help.

Many Brazilians have graced the Premier League over the years and Watford currently have Joao Pedro on the books. Lyanco seems keen to leave and has recently posted some cryptic messages on social media, per Sky Sport.

He wrote: ‘Believe in yourself and there will come a day when other will have no choice but to believe with you.’

What that actually means is open to debate but he may well be on his way to Vicarage Road. Xisco started the experienced pair of William Troost-Ekong and Christian Kabasele at the heart of his defence against the Villans.

It will be tough to dislodge the duo but the manager needs cover for the inevitable injuries.

