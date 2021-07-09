Watford wrap up three signings in one day with King the headline addition

Joshua King is the most high-profile of three signings Watford have made in one day as they prepare to return to the Premier League.

Watford have announced the arrival of Norway striker King as their third signing of a busy Friday. The former Bournemouth frontman has agreed a two-year contract, with the option of another 12 months, after leaving Everton.

King struggled to settle during his short spell at Goodison Park, but has proven himself at Premier League level before. He will now hope to make a positive contribution to his new club.

At the age of 29, he still has plenty to offer if he can rediscover a rhythm.

Earlier on Friday, the promoted Hornets announced the signings of Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Etebo, 25, joined Stoke in the summer of 2018 from Portuguese outfit Feirense ahead of playing for Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia.

He went on to make 45 Championship appearances for the Potters before having loan spells at Getafe in 2019-20 and Galatasaray for the whole of last season.

Watford make youthful addition

The news about Etebo came after the signing of former Rangers forward Dapo Mebude on a two-year deal.

Mebude, 19, left the Scottish champions earlier this month. He also has a further two-year option in his new Watford contract.

Mebude is a Scotland youth international who came through the ranks at Ibrox before making his debut for the club in May 2019. He has also represented Scotland at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level.

The teenager spent the second half of last season on loan at Queen of the South, where he scored two goals in 11 appearances.