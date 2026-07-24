Ollie Watkins could soon be the subject of a bid from Manchester United

Ollie Watkins is a target for Manchester United, with a bid expected in a certain scenario, while Aston Villa are closing in on a record deal for Nicolas Jackson.

Villa have signed four players this summer, with decent sums going on two of them, Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes. They sold Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for £117million, that exit surely helping to keep them on the right side of financial sanctions.

But TEAMtalk understands they are now pushing for Jackson, in what’s expected to be a record transfer.

If that move happens, they might have to part with 108-goal striker Watkins.

As per The Sun, both Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring the striker’s situation. Fenerbahce had been preparing a £30million bid, but it’s said Villa made it clear they would not accept that.

Should United sell Joshua Zirkzee, who could potentially return to Serie A, the big-six side are ‘expected to make an official approach’ for Watkins.

Given their financial situation, it’s believed Villa could entertain offers of around £40million for their striker.

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Jackson signing could push Watkins out

TEAMtalk is aware that Villa are preparing to break their transfer record with a fee expected to be in excess of £60million for Jackson.

Sources state positive discussions have fuelled the belief at Villa Park that the deal can be done.

Unai Emery is keen to reunite with Jackson, having managed him at Villarreal, and therefore is ready to push for the now-Chelsea striker.

But TEAMtalk is also aware that Villa will become open to the prospect of Watkins’ sale should Jackson join.

They’re not going to push the Englishman out and still rate him highly, but they’ve already added Alejandro Garnacho to their attack this summer and Jackson’s arrival would further strengthen the Villans in the final third.

There’s a clear sense from people connected with Villa that Watkins’ departure would not be a good one. The striker has never failed to surpass 10 goals in his six seasons at the club, and has only twice ended on fewer than 15 in that time.

Villa fan and broadcaster Dan Bardell told Roundtable: “I really don’t want Ollie Watkins to go, but the noise hasn’t really gone away over the last month.”

READ MORE: Aston Villa target £105.8m Chelsea trio AFTER Alejandro Garnacho with first agreement sealed – Exclusive