A number of top clubs from Germany and Italy are interested in signing Derby County youngster Festy Ebosele.

Ebosele has become a regular starter for the Rams this campaign. The 19-year-old has featured 18 times in the Championship, with two goal contributions during that spell. Now, his recent breakthrough has attracted attention from within England and abroad.

As reported by Nottinghamshire Live, East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest had an initial £500,000 bid rejected by the club earlier this month.

Now, The Athletic claim a number of Bundesliga clubs are also interested in the young full-back’s services.

The Bundesliga has become a hub for English youth in recent years, bragging the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Reece Oxford.

And if a Bundesliga club makes an offer for Ebosele, it would be no surprise to see him follow suit.

The Irish youth star joined Derby in 2018, and has predominantly played for them as a right back.

In normal circumstances, the club would be desperate to keep the talented youngster at Pride Park.

However, his current contract is set to expire in the summer – meaning the club risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in.

With the transfer window now in its final week, a number of clubs are expected to make a move soon.

It is believed at least three German clubs have registered a serious interest in the player, as well as some clubs from Italy.

The club are now considering the situation closely to ensure they can get the best deal possible.

Derby youngster seals EFL switch

Derby youngster Jordan Brown has joined League Two outfit Leyton Orient.

The 20-year-old has made just two senior appearances this season, both coming inside the Carabao Cup.

The deal is on a permanent basis, with his new contract lasting until the end of the season.

Brown took to social media to thank fans for their support throughout his time at Pride Park.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone @dcfcofficial from staff to players to the fans for everything you’ve done for me in my 7 years at the club.

“It’s been a pleasure to wear the shirt and I’ll never forget the memories that we made together. Thank you.”

