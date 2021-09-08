No ‘straight-forward return’ for Ronaldo, as Rooney piles pressure on Manchester United

Wayne Rooney says Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League will not be “straight-forward”, but believes he can put Manchester United into title contention.

The pair were together for five years at Old Trafford and delivered three Premier League titles and one Champions League.

The 2007-08 season was particularly fruitful with Rooney, Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez devastating as United claimed a famous Premier League and Champions League Double.’

As per Planet Football, the three players made a combined 140 appearances in all competitions for United that season, contributing 79 goals and 29 assists.

Ronaldo, who has been integrated into United training, is being lined up for a second debut against Newcastle on Saturday.

Rooney though will not be back at Old Trafford to welcome back his 36-year-old old team-mate. Even though Rooney will have Saturday off, with his Derby side facing Birmingham City on Friday, he will be taking his own sons to play games.

“I haven’t spoken to Cristiano since his return and I won’t be going to the game on Saturday,” said Rooney, as per quotes in the Daily Mirror.

“I’ve got a day off on Saturday and two of my sons have got their own games, so I’ll be taking them and being a taxi driver on Saturday.

“Obviously I follow Manchester United, I want them to do well, and I think it’s great for them that they’ve brought Cristiano back.

“His mentality will rub off on the younger players, especially, so I think it’s a great signing.

“Cristiano will know himself it’s not going to be as simple or straightforward for him as it was in Spain or Italy.

“It’s a physical league, but he knows that, because he’s played in it before, so I’m sure he’s prepared and ready to go and score goals again for United.”

Rooney: United ready to challenge for title

Asked what impact Ronaldo can have under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Rooney is sure CR7 can put united into title contention. In fact he says it’s almost a must after the initial €15m deal for the Portugal man.

Rooney said: “An enormous one. He’s one of the best players in the world.

“We saw, in the game against Ireland, what he does. Last couple of minutes, he scores a couple of goals, great headers, so he can have a massive impact on the Premier League.

“I think United are finally ready to go and challenge for the title, and I really feel they have to, this year.

“So Cristiano’s going to be a very big player, I think he’s going to have big moments in the season and I’m sure he’ll score a lot of goals.”

