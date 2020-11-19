Rooney reveals Gerrard, Lampard inspiration as he firms up Derby desire

Wayne Rooney says that he only has to look at the work that Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are doing to realise that turning to management is his dream next step.

The 35-year-old will be part of a four-man Derby set-up on Saturday that will lead the Rams after Philip Cocu’s sacking.

Derby sit at the foot of the Championship table, with Liam Rosenior, Justin Walker and Shay Given also part of the interim coaching staff.

But Rooney insists that, amid the previous uncertainty over Cocu’s job, he has always had eyes on the top job at Pride Park if the chance to step in arose.

Indeed, he has revealed that Rangers boss Gerrard and Chelsea counterpart Lampard have inspired him. The trio were all part of the England team of the 2000s, as well as starring in the Premier League.

“I’ve made it quite clear in the last few years my ambition is to go into management, especially with guys like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and [Fulham manager] Scott Parker all getting good jobs and doing really well,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be an ambitious person if I said I didn’t want the job.”

Lampard guided Chelsea to a Champions League finish last season and added significant investment this summer.

Rangers, meanwhile, are nine points clear of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership under Gerrard’s stewardship.

As for Derby, the Rams are awaiting the completion of a takeover bid led by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan — cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour before making their next move.

Rooney and his fellow coaches have an introductory video call with the prospective new owners this week.

The former Manchester United and Everton star remains a player-coach, but his stated ambition suggests his playing days could be coming to an end.

Rooney happy with open situation

“While I’m in this position, I’ll give myself a new three-year deal!” Rooney joked.

“I know I’m in the twilight of my career. We’ll have to wait and see what happens moving forward.

“For now I’ve got my toes in both dressing rooms, as a player and trying to help lead the team, and we’ll see where this takes us.”

