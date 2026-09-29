Wayne Rooney insists Man Utd ‘don’t deserve’ Man City titles but still predicts ‘relegation’ over FFP storm

Wayne Rooney has explained why his former club Manchester United do not deserve to be awarded Premier League titles, if rivals Manchester City are stripped of them for breaching financial rules.

The Etihad outfit have been found guilty of the majority of the 115 charges brought against them, with the Premier League finally confirming the guility verdict on Tuesday and releasing a lengthy statement with some startling findings.

The financial charges relate to the period from 2009-10 to 2017-18, while Man City were also accused of a failure to co-operate with Premier League investigations between December 2018 to February 2023.

While sanctions are yet to be announced, ‘swift’ action is being promised, as City plan to appeal against the decision.

One potential punishment could be the club being stripped of top-flight titles.

City have won the Premier League eight times since Sheikh Mansour’s takeover in 2009, three of which were in the period when they were accused of breaking financial rules.

Rooney was part of the United side that finished runners-up to City in 2011-2012. However, he insists that he does not want to be awarded the title retrospectively.

Speaking on the Stick to United podcast, external he said: “I wouldn’t feel comfortable about accepting another Premier League medal if I’m being honest, because I don’t think we deserve it. We didn’t do enough that season to win the league.

“I’m thinking as their players, they’re there doing everything they can to win the Premier League title and in their minds they’ve done it.

“And, if those players have got no understanding of what’s going on above them, then if that happened to me – if all of a sudden Manchester United have been doing the same and I’m getting my Premier League medals taken away from me – I’d be absolutely devastated.

“They might take them away but I wouldn’t want it because I don’t feel as a team we deserved it that year because we obviously didn’t finish first.”

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Rooney predicts Man City relegation shocker

While Rooney is against titles being taken away from City, he does believe they should be relegated.

“I do think we’re going to see City getting relegated,” said the 40-year-old. “However that happens I don’t know but I think we’re going to see them get relegated.

“I’d put them in the lowest league they can go in and then put restrictions on them in terms of how much money they can spend for the next three or four seasons.

“If you’re just putting them in the Championship, and I get that’s a massive punishment, they’re going to come back up. Where, I feel if they have got restrictions… League Two, whatever… that could be very difficult for them.

“For instance, if they got a 20-point deduction for the next three years then players won’t want to stay there. If it’s Championship for a season, you could talk players round.

“I’d go as big as I can really.”