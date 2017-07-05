Rooney off Man Utd’s US tour after agreeing huge Everton deal

Wayne Rooney’s record-breaking career at Manchester United is poised to come an end this week amid reports the club’s record goalscorer has agreed an emotional return to Everton.

The 31-year-old – the club’s record goalscorer with 253 goals from 559 games – is reported by The Sun to have agreed a huge £250,000 a week contract to return to Goodison Park – 13 years after leaving the Toffees as an 18-year-old.

The United captain had a year left on his current £300,000 a week deal, but the move to Everton will be all about getting more playing time under his belt.

Rooney only featured in 39 matches last season, many of which were from the substitutes bench, and has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Rooney left Everton for United in 2004 but his love for the club remains strong and Ronald Koeman has offered him a first-team spot at Goodison Park.

United have subsequently withdrawn the striker from their squad to tour the United States when they leave on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho will also now need to appoint a new captain at Old Trafford. Ander Herrera is the fans’ favourite to be promoted but Mourinho could look to long-serving defender Antonio Valencia or Michael Carrick in midfield.

Everton have already signed the likes of Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford this summer but bagging Rooney on a free could prove the jewel in the crown of an already busy summer at Goodison.

The club could also make a move for Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud once the Gunners have completed a deal for Alexandre Lacazette.

The deal for Rooney is expected to be confirmed by the end of the week, according to widespread claims in Wednesday’s newspapers.