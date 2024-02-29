Wayne Rooney reveals ambitious plans to manage Man Utd or Everton in ‘the next 10 years’

Wayne Rooney is still dreaming of managing Man Utd or Everton one day

Wayne Rooney is still dreaming of managing a Premier League club like Manchester United or Everton in the future, despite his difficult time at Birmingham City.

The former England striker has had stints with Derby County, MLS side D.C. United and the Blues so far in his coaching career.

Speaking to Gary Lineker, Rooney admitted that he has faced ‘difficulties’ at all three of the clubs he’s managed so far.

Rooney is credited with doing a good job with Derby, despite the Rams going into administration and suffering relegation to League One after a points deduction during his time there.

“At Derby, it was very difficult, at DC the players we brought in were free transfers, and at Birmingham, I never got the opportunity to bring players in, so it would be nice for me next time to go out and try to buy a player,” Rooney told Lineker.

When asked if Birmingham was ‘the right job at the wrong time,’ Rooney added: “I wouldn’t say that. Maybe it was the timing of when I went in when John Eustace was doing well.

“As I’ve said before, I don’t think the fans ever accepted me and I’m just disappointed I didn’t get to the transfer window because myself and the owners said we had to bring players in and to not have the opportunity to do that was my only disappointment.”

Rooney was ultimately sacked after just 15 games after Birmingham went from being play-off challengers to relegation contenders.

Wayne Rooney still ‘aiming’ to manage Man Utd or Everton

Despite Rooney’s struggles in management, the 38-year-old told Lineker that he still dreams of taking a ‘big job’ at one of his former clubs – Man Utd or Everton – in the ‘next 10 years.’

Lineker asked him: “What sort of job would you look for next? Manchester United?”

Rooney replied: “Well, of course. That’s the aim, that’s where you want to get to. Obviously United, Everton, all these big jobs you want to try and do.

“But it’s a process I have got to go through the steps and get myself back on track. I want to get myself back into management to make sure in the next 10 years I’m hopefully in a position to go into one of the big jobs.”

Rooney was reportedly in the conversation regarding the Everton job after Frank Lampard was sacked in early 2023 before Sean Dyche was appointed.

However, after struggling at Birmingham, Rooney will need to show he has what it takes to manage at another club before getting a chance in the Premier League.

Man Utd would, obviously, be a tougher job to get and something that he would have to earn his spurs for over the next few years.

There have been rumours that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has drawn up a list of potential successors to Erik ten Hag.

Top coaches such as Zinedine Zidane, Roberto de Zerbi, Ruben Amorim and Antonio Conte have been linked with Man Utd in the past few weeks.

