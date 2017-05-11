WBA admit Taylor ‘difficulty’; discuss links to Ben Gibson

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has confirmed his side’s interest in Leeds defender Charlie Taylor, who refused to play last weekend amid interest from the Baggies.

Taylor has said to have already begun disciplinary proceedings with the West Yorkshire club, after his refusal to play in his side’s last game of the season against Wigan on Sunday.

Pulis has now acknowledged though that luring the 23-year-old from Elland Road to The Hawthorns may prove to be a difficult matter.

“There’s a lot of clubs interested in Charlie Taylor, we’re not the only one,” he said. “He’s been on our radar for a bit but it could go to a tribunal between the two clubs.

“Our club would rather try to sort out a deal with Leeds if we’re going to do it than go to a tribunal. There’s still a lot of air in that bag before anything’s achieved.”

West Brom have also been linked with a move for Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson, but Pulis again played down the link.

“We’ve not spoken to anybody at Middlesbrough about Ben Gibson and if we had, I still wouldn’t tell you. Seriously though, we’ve not spoken to anyone there.”