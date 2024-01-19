‘We are working’ – Daniel Farke confirms Leeds plan to sign ‘crucial’ Tottenham man on permanent deal

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that the Yorkshire club will try and sign Tottenham defender Joe Rodon permanently.

The 26-year-old joined Leeds on a season-long loan in August and he has quickly become one of their most important players.

Rodon has featured in all but two of the Whites’ Championship matches so far, helping his team to nine clean sheets in the process.

The centre-back has played a key role in helping his team rise to fourth place in the table as they look to secure promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Despite this, there are some doubts among those at Tottenham over whether he has the ability to perform consistently in the Premier League.

As a result, Spurs could be willing to offload him permanently next summer for the right price.

They slapped a £15m valuation on Rodon back in November, so Leeds will have to cough up a sizeable fee to get a deal done.

Farke heaps praise on ‘crucial’ Rodon

In a press conference on Friday, Farke was asked if Leeds would move to sign Rodon permanently at the end of the season and proceeded to heap praise on the Wales international.

“Behind the scenes, we are working. There is no doubt we are more than happy with Joe,” Farke said.

“He is growing into this club more and more, a leader role, you see how much it means to him to wear this white shirt.

“He is just happy to be her. He is crucial. We are more than happy.

“We would like him to stay for a bit longer, but right now it is not an urgent topic – he will stay for us until the end of the season.”

For now, Farke’s focus will be on Leeds’ promotion charge, as well as bringing in new faces before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

The manager has a number of players on his shortlist. As reported by TEAMtalk, Burnley’s Manuel Benson is a key target should exit-linked winger Wilfried Gnonto leave the club.

Other targets include Manchester United’s Amad Diallo – who could be allowed to leave Old Trafford on loan this month – although his preference would be a return to Sunderland.

A new right-back is Farke’s priority, though, with West Ham’s Ben Johnson, Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams and Burnley’s Connor Roberts among those linked.

