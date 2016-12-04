“We can fight back, we showed that today” – Koeman

Everton boss Ronald Koeman believes his side got the point they deserved thanks to Leighton Baines’ late penalty against Manchester United.

Koeman has overseen just one win in nine now but the manner of the comeback and the identity of the opponent left him in good spirits on this occasion.

“We can fight back, we showed that today,” he said.

“We did not deserve to lose the game and we showed that fighting spirit in the second half. We showed commitment and quality.”

He also took a measured view on Michael Oliver’s refereeing performance, refusing to make a big issue of the Rojo transgression.

“It’s difficult…maybe if the referee watched it back it will be a red card but it’s a tough decision for a referee in that situation,” he said.

“We always have discussion if it is a red or a yellow, yes or no to a penalty. Finally it is a fair result because both teams deserve not to lose the game.”