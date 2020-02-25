Weekend snub raises massive questions over future of Man Utd star

Eric Bailly appears to have been given the cold shoulder at Manchester United, leading to serious questions over his long-term future.

Bailly was axed from United’s starting line-up against Watford on Sunday, with a report in the Daily Mirror claiming that he was given no explanation why he was dropped to the bench.

The report states that the Red Devils star would accept not playing after coming back from injury but that the lack of communication is the biggest concern.

It has raised serious doubts about his long-term future at Old Trafford, with several big clubs reportedly monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation.

Arsenal have been big admirers in the past, as well as north London rivals Tottenham, while there is also interest from Spain in a player whose contract runs out in 2022.

Bailly was outstanding for United in their win at Chelsea last Monday night, having fought his way back from a long-term knee injury.

But having been rested against Club Brugge in the Europa League in midweek, Bailly had expected to be back in the line-up against Watford but Victor Lindelof was preferred alongside Harry Maguire instead.

The Ivory Coast star found himself sat among the substitutes against the Hornets and the report states that he was not told why he was dropped.

It remains to be seen if Bailly is involved in the return leg against Club Brugge on Thursday night, with the Red Devils looking to progress to the last-16 following a 1-1 draw in Belgium.

Meanwhile, the agent of a United midfielder has offered his client to powerhouse Italian trio Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus as speculation continues to grow surrounding his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were one of the busier clubs over the previous two windows, with Utd chief Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overseeing a slew of ins and outs at the club.

The club’s overarching policy was to go younger with a view to developing players with big upsides, rather than the tried and tested big name superstars for far larger fees.

That directive saw the departure of club veteran Ashley Young to Inter Milan in the winter window, which could set the precedent for fellow Man Utd stalwart Nemanja Matic to depart in the summer. Read more…