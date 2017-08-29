Weekend Verdict: Rafa to take West Ham job; 5 major Arsenal issues

Tottenham’s slow start, five issues facing Arsenal and why it’s a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’ for Rafa Benitez and West Ham – all discussed in the Weekend Verdict.

Tottenham problems mounting – but Wembley cannot be used as a viable excuse

It’s time to put this so-called Tottenham ‘Wembley curse’ talk to bed – at least until they take on Borussia Dortmund and then Swansea there in the space of four days after the international break.

The real reason why Spurs have started the season sluggishly again is that they are slow coming out the blocks and that has happened yet again this time around.

In successive campaigns the north London giants have challenged for the Premier League title but in both they did not get going until the fourth or fifth game of the season.

In 2015-16, when they eventually finished third after chasing Leicester all the way, Mauricio Pochettino’s men lost at Manchester United before drawing with Stoke at home and then getting a point at the eventual champions in their opening three games.

Last season saw them held at Everton before getting a nervy, late 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace and then a draw against Liverpool at White Hart Lane. In comparison eventual champions Chelsea opened up with three successive wins, already opening up a four-point lead after three matches in a title race they would end up winning by seven points from Spurs.

The English top flight is unforgiving in its nature and you cannot afford to be playing catch-up, even at this incredibly early stage of the season.

So forget the ‘it’s a marathon, not a sprint’ catchphrase that used to be associated with the toughest league in the world – this Premier League is a 38-game, lung-busting, mentally-draining dash for the finish line where only the strongest end up surviving until the very end.

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

The fact, also, that the prolific Harry Kane still hasn’t scored a Premier League goal in August hasn’t helped, but that is just one of those anomalies that football can throw up from time to time. It’s not like he’s not even trying – 42 shots in 13 August games overall is some going but it’s just not happened for him.

Pochettino clearly works his players incredibly hard in training, with fitness paramount to the Argentine, and there can be no doubt that as the season goes on his players get sharper and sharper.

But because of everything he asks of them, Pochettino does appear to give them a little longer of a summer break as a reward for all their hard work, while Tottenham certainly don’t have as many friendlies as the majority of their Premier League counterparts to get up to full game pace.

Couple those factors together and it is perhaps understandable that they don’t come out firing an all cylinders.

Maybe some will argue that they won at Newcastle on the opening weekend so this is all rubbish, but watching that game they were very average until Jonjo Shelvey saw red and after that they didn’t exactly move out of second gear and win at an absolute canter against 10 men.

The performance against Chelsea was a good one but they lacked the ruthless cutting edge that was there in abundance at the end of last season, when they reeled off 12 wins in 13 games and scored 13 goals in their last two!

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Against Burnley it was more of the same early season slumber – lots of possession and efforts on goal but the spark just wasn’t there and they got punished in the end.

Now I’m not saying that Wembley isn’t playing any part in this – just two wins in 12 at the new home of English football is woeful – but this is the best Tottenham team in 30 years and they cannot afford to keep starting seasons sluggishly and then thinking that their superior fitness will win out in the long run.

To his credit, Pochettino has done a magnificent job to galvanise this club but his comments after the draw with Burnley left me a little baffled.

“It is true we concede against Chelsea and the same again today. We need to stay calm and work hard and be more focused to the end.

“This is only the beginning of the season. It is better it happens now.”

No Mauricio, it’s better it doesn’t happen at all if you want to be champions of this country!

I repeat myself – this league is unforgiving. Even when you are not at your best you still have to grind out wins and not throw away points before you finally start to hit your straps and begin blowing teams away.

So with no ‘proper’ home advantage to speak of this season, Spurs HAD to make Wembley a fortress from the get go. But starting the season playing at 50% of their full potential will almost certainly cost them again – only this time it might be a top-four spot rather than a first top-flight title win in 57 years.

Rob McCarthy

Rafa owes West Ham – here’s why a move to the Hammers could be on the cards

There’s something that’s worried me since the day Rafa Benitez arrived at Newcastle United. Something that has always been at the back of my mind. A nagging fear that one day a certain club might come in for him, and believe it or not – that club was West Ham.

My heart sank a little on Saturday night. The news reached us at Sky Sports News that West Ham were considering the future of Slaven Bilic and that Rafa Benitez would indeed be top of their potential list of suitors. Furthermore they were aware there was a clause, a fairly significant one (more than £5m) but ultimately a way to effectively buy Benitez out of Newcastle United.

But why are West Ham the club that I’ve feared so long?? Why did I not blink when the links with China and even Arsenal were reported in the national press? Well the reason is, because Rafa has always maintained privately that he feels indebted to West Ham and would have to consider any approach from the Hammers if it should ever materialise and here’s why….

Rafa Benitez: Secured Championship title with Magpies yesterday.

In 2015 Benitez was on the brink of becoming West Ham’s manager. He’d spoken with the owners and was planning for life at Upton Park. However at the eleventh hour Real Madrid offered him the opportunity to move to the Bernabeu and it was too good an offer to turn down.

What impressed Rafa so much was the way the West Ham board accepted his decision. They understood that the opportunity to manage Real Madrid was too much for a Spanish manager to disregard and they gave Rafa their blessing and subsequently appointed Slaven Bilic.

The rest as they say is history and now we are where we are… Bilic on the brink and Rafa in their thoughts….

Now let’s throw into the mix that Rafa has grown increasingly frustrated at NUFC this summer. He wanted more investment and he’s stood and watched while even fellow ‘promotees’ Brighton and Huddersfield have spent significantly more.

Meanwhile West Ham have signed Joe Hart (a player Rafa wanted) and also submitted a bid of close to 40m for William Carvalho (another Rafa target). Let that sink in… A 40 million pound bid for ONE player, that’s more than Newcastle have spent on six new arrivals so far. That’s financial muscle.

Only this week Rafa said that he no longer viewed NUFC as a long term project… Not my words, the words of the manager, while he’s also said that he’s “signing the players he can, not the ones that he wants”. Needless to say, the positivity of last seasons promotion has disintegrated.

And Rafa is clearly frustrated AND not afraid to tell the world.

Now let’s consider West Ham as a potential long-term project. They have the Olympic Stadium, they’re based in London, in my opinion with the right manager at the helm they could be challenging the ‘big boys’ in the next 3-5 years both on and off the pitch. It’s an attractive proposition on paper.

Now, from a personal point of view, I was gutted to be roundly criticised by lots of fellow Nufc fans for reporting the story both on air and online last night. Let me say that there’s absolutely no agenda from me, so to be accused of stirring things up or creating stories to disrupt the club is absolutely ridiculous.

I love Newcastle United and have done all my life. As a family we’ve still got our season tickets and I travel home and away as often as I can. Not in the press box, but with the fans… I pay for my tickets. I write a column in the Newcastle United program and let me clear this up once and for all, I receive no money for this column at all and am not “on the payroll” as has been thrown at me in the past.

I fully understand that rumours of other clubs circling Rafa are not easy to stomach… I know this because I feel exactly the same, but sadly this story has legs and as someone who works as a sports reporter, but is also acutely aware that the majority of my ‘followers’ etc are Newcastle United fans, I felt it was my duty to keep you informed with the very latest concerning our manager. Although I’m sorry that in this instance the news was slightly concerning.

Finally this is anything but a done deal and there is still a massive reason why Rafa Benitez could very well stay at Newcastle United for years to come and continue to fight for the club…. and that reason is quite simply you lot; the fans. Rafa Benitez could manage for the next one thousand years and he’ll never ever receive the adoration that he currently receives on Tyneside.

He knows that and his family knows that! He can walk on water in Newcastle and rightly so. Subsequently it would really hurt him to walk away from those loyal Geordie supporters that he’s grown so fond of and this will be forefront in his thinking. His love for the fans is so strong that I believe it could be enough to make him stay, but he needs more support financially. Saturday’s brilliant 3-0 win and the atmosphere in the ground will also help!

As we stand today, Slaven Bilic remains West Ham manager and Rafa Benitez very much the manager of Newcastle United. However if I was the owner of Newcastle I’d be giving Rafa everything that he wants starting with more financial muscle in the remaining days of the transfer window… However sadly I’m not.

Thoughts welcome. HWTL

Pete Graves, Sky Sports News

Wagner revolution still at full steam

during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United at John Smith's Stadium on August 20, 2017 in Huddersfield, England.

during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United at John Smith's Stadium on August 20, 2017 in Huddersfield, England.

Walking out of the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday at 5 o’clock, you would have thought that Huddersfield Town had beaten Southampton to make it three wins from three.

They hadn’t. The game ended 0-0 (albeit an entertaining goalless draw) and despite the fact that the Terriers stood temporarily top of the Premier League yet again, it wasn’t the result that had Town fans purring.

Indeed, a third clean sheet in three Premier League games is mightily impressive for a side that received spankings by Fulham (twice), Bristol City and Cardiff last season, but it’s what the stats don’t show that makes this start to the season from Huddersfield all the more impressive.

Having attended all three games of the Terriers’ maiden Premier League season, the most satisfying part of it all so far is the confirmation that the style implemented by David Wagner is thoroughly compatible with the top flight – at least up until this point.

An opening day trip to Crystal Palace is not an easy start to life in the “best league in football”, however Wagner’s side equipped themselves perfectly. They worked hard in midfield; the duo of Aaron Mooy and young Danish starlet Philip Billing running the show, while the back four remained solid and most importantly organised.

It was the front four the did the damage for Town though, more specifically Steve Mounié. Chairman Dean Hoyle forked out a club-record £11.5m fee for Montpellier’s top scorer in 2016/17 and he went some way to repaying that with a debut brace at Selhurst Park as the visitors comfortably despatched a mediocre Palace side.

Frank De Boer’s team are in transition admittedly, but the radical 3-4-3 that the Dutchman lined up with on opening day was simply a mismatch for Huddersfield’s well-trained, well-drilled 4-2-3-1, and after 90 minutes that was clear for all to see.

Town made it two wins from two at home against Newcastle last week, a scrappy game decided by one piece of quality from star man Mooy. The Australian international’s £10m fee is beginning to look like a bargain already in relative terms and people are beginning to take note.

“He’s been fantastic. Everything that’s been good about Huddersfield, he’s been involved in,” Phil Neville said about Mooy on Premier League Today.

Six days and a Carabao Cup win vs. Rotherham later and Huddersfield faced arguably their biggest test to date as they met the “best of the rest” in Mauricio Pellegrino’s Southampton – and they passed it with flying colours.

A dominant first-half performance should have seen the Terriers enter the break firmly in control but for some last-gasp defending from the Saints, however from a Huddersfield point of view it was yet another sign that their ability to dictate and control games would not be lost by moving up a division, even if the opposition are of higher quality.

The Premier League should be excited by what Huddersfield bring: a style that is built on energy, intensity, hard-work and the ability to not only use the ball intelligently but win it back as quickly as it is lost.

The likes of winger Tom Ince, defender Matias Jorgensen and ‘keeper Jonas Lossl deserve a mention for the speed at which they have adapted to Wagner’s system – all of the aforementioned will make the John Smith’s Stadium a difficult place for teams to go, while making Yorkshire’s highest-ranked club an equally difficult proposition even when away.

A trip to West Ham is next up for Town, and with the Wagner revolution still ploughing full steam ahead, they have nothing to fear.

As Wagner himself said after the play-off final win over Reading: “We will be a small dog in the Premier League and we will go into the season with no limits.”

The small dog is yapping at the heels of the big boys and long may it continue.

Oli Fisher

Five massive issues facing Arsenal

Where to start with Arsenal after their 4-0 hammering at Liverpool. Quite frankly, it could have been worse; quite frankly they’ve been this bad before; inexplicably Arsene Wenger still lives to tell the tale….

LEADERSHIP

Arsenal supporters are fearing Groundhog Day. There is an attitude of ‘here we go again’ and Arsene Wenger, as the manager approaches the 21st anniversary of his appointment, has to change something, anything, in his approach to rouse his players to perform. He needs some on-field leadership, too. Although not the quickest, club captain Per Mertesacker performed well in May’s FA Cup final win and could be a temporary solution, with others not stepping up.

SELECTION

Wenger has some explaining to do on selection. Club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette began the loss at Anfield as a substitute. So did Sead Kolasinac, who has made a promising start in English football. And Rob Holding was exposed in the centre of defence, where he has stayed while Gabriel has left and Shkodran Mustafi could also depart.

AWAY-DAY STRUGGLES

Arsenal have played 21 league games away to fellow ‘top six’ clubs – Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool – since the start of the 2013-14 season. They have won two of them and not since January 2015 at City. There have been 13 defeats, including a 6-0 loss at Chelsea in Wenger’s 1,000th game in charge which came five weeks after a 5-1 loss at Liverpool. Those results do not include the 8-2 loss at Manchester United in August 2011. The Gunners must improve against their direct rivals.

CONTRACT CONUNDRUMS

Alexis Sanchez is one of a number of players whose contract expires at the end of the season. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mesut Ozil are two of the others. Wenger insists Sanchez will not be sold this summer and he would prefer the Chilean to leave for free after another season’s service. He must stick to his guns in the final four days of the transfer window. Then Wenger must reignite Sanchez, in particular, as without him performing at his best Arsenal have little chance. Who knows? It could even persuade Sanchez to stay.

THURSDAYS

Playing in the Europa League is an unfamiliar concept for Arsenal, having perennially been in the Champions League. They must balance playing on Thursdays in Europe and Sundays domestically. Victory in the second-tier continental competition offers a route back into the Champions League if Arsenal fall short of the top four.