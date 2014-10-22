The vastly-experienced goalkeeper has been with Dortmund since 2002, making well over 300 senior appearances.

He has helped them to two Bundesliga titles in that time and the final of the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League.

The 34-year-old’s current deal is due to run until 2016 and while no fresh terms have been discussed as yet, the Germany international admits he would welcome the opportunity to see out his playing days in Dortmund.

Weidenfeller told kicker-Spotmagazin: “We are likely to discuss my future in a year or so.

“I am surely not going to retire in 2016, that’s a fact. I am planning to go on playing for many years.

“I have been with Borussia Dortmund for more than 12 years now. This club is in my heart. I am unable to imagine playing for another club in my career.”