Weight concerns prompt PSG to try and sell playmaker to Man Utd

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti’s weight issues could ultimately benefit Manchester United after the Italy star was offered to the Premier League club.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is a known admirer of the 25-year-old, who has been strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford in the past.

And it would now appear that Verratti could be up for grabs after failing out with new PSG chief Thomas Tuchel over problems with his weight.

Tuchel is a renowned disciplinarian and is said to have told the playmaker to shed some pounds after the pair met to discuss Verratti’s role with the team next season.

Now a report on Calciomercato claims that super agent Mino Raiola has offered the player to United as Mourinho looks to strengthen his midfield ahead of the new season.

The report also states that Barcelona have already turned down the chance to land Verratti, while both Real Madrid and Juventus are not considering moves at this time.

United’s links are not that surprising, given that Mourinho has a strong relationship with Raiola – who also represents Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

Verratti, who missed the end of the season with a hamstring injury, recently jetted off on holiday to Ibiza and will talk more with Raiola about his future when he returns.

One player who could be on his way out of Old Trafford, however, is Anthony Martial after the Frenchman’s agent admitted his client wanted a fresh start this summer.

