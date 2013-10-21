Weimann facing second-season syndrome

Our fixture list to start the season has arguably been the toughest in the league. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham will all finish in the top six this season.

Despite that, we have taken well-earned six points from that set of fixtures compared to last season’s return of nothing. The performance against Newcastle has been the only real disappointment thus far.

Sunday marked our second game against Spurs this season and all would have taken a point as a terrific result. This is a side, after all, who have spent in excess of £105million on summer transfers.

But it was always going to be a long shot for that very reason, and whilst you want the team to stay competitive against the top sides, you also have to remain realistic that defeat was likely.

Having said that, the game did harbour disappointment for a many number of reasons.

Firstly, it was an easy three points for them. It was only when they scored their second goal that they started to carve out any real chances and at 1-0 Christian Benteke could have even scored.

It’s interesting to note that since Euro 2008, our win percentage in these games off the back of international breaks currently stands at just 23% and is the worst in the league. But why?

For some reason we always return from international breaks as if we’re still on holiday and if we were only sharper in our movement and quicker to get out to the ball, we could have won points off Spurs.

Most of our players haven’t taken part in internationals and the majority of Andre Villas-Boas’ eleven jetted around the world with their respective nations but still looked fresher.

One or two players gave the sort of performance you would see in an end of season game but the biggest disappointment was Weimann; he just hasn’t got into second gear yet.

I’m his biggest fan. He works hard, plays for the team and can create something out of very little. I do think he is suffering from second-season syndrome though and that needs to be corrected.

If you were to ask him for a reflection on his own performances so far this season, he would say they haven’t been good enough. He needs to be dropped from the first team as a result.

The trouble is, we haven’t got a direct replacement. Marc Albrighton would be a welcome return at this stage as if he could get into the form of his breakthrough season, he would be terrific threat.

It’s looking unlikely at the moment for that to happen. He hasn’t featured in the side since the League Cup and is being mooted for a possible loan. Aleksander Tonev isn’t being used as a winger either.

Leandro Bacuna has been tremendous in his role at right-back and looks bright going forward. He could take Weimann’s position and allow Matt Lowton a chance to return to action in the process.

It could do him more damage than good if he continues to play in such poor form. I hope the manager can see that and help him maintain his work from last season by giving him a well-deserved rest.

