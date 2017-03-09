Wenger admits ‘approaching’ exciting Monaco starlet

Arsene Wenger has confirmed he made an approach for Kylian Mbappe but claims there is a long queue for the Monaco talent.

Mbappe has risen to fame this season after netting 13 times in Ligue 1, attracting interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

Wenger says he made an enquiry over the 18-year-old but the Gunners boss revealed his fears over all the competitions that exists.

“I approached him last year because I really believe that he has an exceptional future ahead of him,” Wenger said on Thursday.

“Unfortunately today, all these young players are in full view from very, very early on and all the big clubs want them.

“I hope the fact that everybody is already talking of nobody but him isn’t going to have a negative impact on his future.”

Mbappe has drawn comparisons with an Arsenal legend and Wenger can see the similarity.

“He reminds me of a young Thierry Henry with the same clever look about him,” added the Gunners boss.

“They have the same qualities of intelligence in his movement and finishing.”