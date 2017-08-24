Wenger admits there is a chance to extend Alexis Sanchez deal

Arsene Wenger has hinted that Alexis Sanchez could yet still sign a new Arsenal deal despite being in the last year of his contract.

The Chile international has been linked with an exit from the Gunners all summer, with Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich all credited with interest.

His deal runs out in 2018, but Wenger insists this has not affected the forward’s focus ahead of his return to action following an abdominal strain.

“He is very focused and happy. The fact that he goes into the last year of his contract does not mean we have no chance to extend it.

“At the moment we have not been able to do it, I agree.

“We just want to focus as a team and not focus too much on the individual conditions of the contracts of everybody, because what is important is what you want to achieve together.”

However, Wenger did stop short of confirming rumours he is set to meet with Alexis Sanchez and chief executive Ivan Gazidis to discuss the former Barca man’s situation.

“We have our agendas, which are quite busy, but we do not publish them.”