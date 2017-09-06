Wenger: Arsenal will spend £60-70m to replace Sanchez

Oli Fisher

Arsenal will have to spend £60-70million to replace Alexis Sanchez next summer, according to Arsene Wenger.

The Chilean – tipped to join Man City for £20million in January, or walk away for free next summer – has refused to sign a new deal, leaving Wenger and Arsenal with a very expensive hole to fill.

Arsenal saw a £92million deadline-day move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar fail, and Wenger realises: “You take Sanchez into the final year of his contract, you sacrifice £60-70million income,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“At the end of the season you will have to buy somebody for that amount of money. He has a huge price, so at some stage you have to make a decision.”

The Frenchman has once again defended his stance on Sanchez, adding: “We have today 107 players in England going into the final year of their contract. It is a complete change in the way people see their career.

“All the players expect high wages because they anticipate inflation. The transfer market has gone up so much the clubs do not want to pay such high prices on the transfers for players who are good players, but (who) will not change their life.”
Arsenal Arsene Wenger Alexis Sanchez

Related Articles