Wenger: Arsenal will spend £60-70m to replace Sanchez

Arsenal will have to spend £60-70million to replace Alexis Sanchez next summer, according to Arsene Wenger.

The Chilean – tipped to join Man City for £20million in January, or walk away for free next summer – has refused to sign a new deal, leaving Wenger and Arsenal with a very expensive hole to fill.

Arsenal saw a £92million deadline-day move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar fail, and Wenger realises: “You take Sanchez into the final year of his contract, you sacrifice £60-70million income,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“At the end of the season you will have to buy somebody for that amount of money. He has a huge price, so at some stage you have to make a decision.”

The Frenchman has once again defended his stance on Sanchez, adding: “We have today 107 players in England going into the final year of their contract. It is a complete change in the way people see their career.