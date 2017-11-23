Wenger asks Arsenal to consider former Gunner as replacement

Arsene Wenger has reportedly identified his replacement as Arsenal manager – former Gunners full-back and current PSV boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Frenchman signed a two-year extension to his contract in May, despite growing voices calling for him to step down with the club missing out on a Champions League place for the first time in 20 years.

But with Wenger promising to review his position at the end of the season, speculation has grown about whom will be brought in as his replacement.

And, according to reports, Wenger believes Van Bronckhorst – who spent three seasons with the Gunners between 2001 and 2004 before joining Barcelona – is ideally equipped to take the helm.

The 42-year-old took over the Feyenoord reigns in 2015 and led the club to their first Eredivisie title in 18 years last season after winning the KNVB Cup in his debut campaign.

And having worked under Wenger, as well as Louis van Gaal, Frank Rijkaard and Guus Hiddink over his career, van Bronckhorst has learned his trade from some of the best.

The likes of Eddie Howe, Thomas Tuchel and Diego Simeone have all been linked with the Arsenal job in the past, but the report in the Daily Star claims Wenger will tell the board that Van Bronckhorst should succeed him.