Wenger blasts imminent Pogba transfer as ‘complete madness’

Arsene Wenger believes Paul Pogba’s proposed £100million move to Manchester United represents the “complete madness” of the modern transfer market.

France midfielder Pogba is reportedly set to join United for a nine-figure sum and Arsenal manager Wenger, who is currently in Los Angeles with the Gunners ahead of a pre-season friendly meeting with Chivas, suggested he would not pay over the odds for any player.

Quoted in Tuttosport, he said: “It’s complete madness when measured against real life, but we live in a world in which everything that happens is geared towards moving money around.

“It’s complete madness – but it seems that if you can afford to do it, you can justify it. Football has become a global competition and that is why clubs are chucking these kinds of sums around.

“Does it make sense because the player can deliver a return on that investment? I don’t think anyone can make that call.

“Since I’ve been in the game I’ve always thought there would be a limit to how much clubs could spend on a player but it looks like I’ve been proved wrong.

“Maybe in a few years’ time we’ll be talking about fees of 200 or 300million…”