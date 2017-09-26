Wenger hits out at fixture list; dismisses Arsenal weakness

Arsene Wenger: Not saying goodbye to Arsenal fans just yet

Arsene Wenger feels Arsenal have been done no favours by the fixture list after beating West Brom 2-0 at the start of a run of three games in six days.

The three points took the Gunners up to seventh, leaving West Brom in 12th, and of the visitors’ potential penalty, Wenger said: “The referee left the advantage and they nearly scored from that.

“They hit the post. He could have given the penalty or not. He let the advantage.

“If he gives a penalty and doesn’t give the advantage and they miss the penalty, you say, ‘Why did he not give the advantage?'”

On Thursday they travel to BATE Borisov of Belarus for a Europa League fixture, and the Arsenal manager described the fact his team have so little time to recover as “cruel”.

“I have a decision to make and I would say that the schedule is a bit cruel,” the 67-year-old said.

“We played (on Monday night), we play in Borisov on Thursday night, we play Sunday at 12pm here.

“When you look at the schedule of the weekend there was some room for us to be different. We have to accept it and we want to go to Borisov with a team of senior players and a young bench.”

Wenger then swatted aside reports that the Gunners are mentally weak away from home and continued: “I don’t go into definite conclusions as quickly as you. What’s important is we are strong at home. We know we can make results away from home. What’s very important for us is to make three points at home.”

Wenger also commented on the decision to bring Lacazette off when the former Lyon man was going for a hat-trick.

“I think Lacazatte’s is not only going to score, his link up play is good.

“I took him off because he was tired. He had a chance to win a hat-trick. What we want is to win the game, not take any gambles.”