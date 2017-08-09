Wenger cagey over £80m Alexis link; admits Arsenal will make player sales

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger refused to confirm if PSG had launched a fresh offer for Alexis Sanchez – but admits players will leave the club this summer.

Reports on Wednesday suggested the big-spending Ligue 1 giants were preparing a fresh £80million offer for the Chile star, despite only signing Neymar in a world-record deal earlier this month.

Wenger, however, would not reveal whether there had been any concrete offers for Sanchez and said his close relationship with Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi had no baring on the player’s future.

Asked if any bids had been lodged for Sanchez, the Frenchman replied: “I can’t tell you that at the moment. I just think we are not open – what I said to you many times – to any offers, anyway.

“It’s a long time I didn’t speak to Nasser, because it’s certainly very busy to complete the transfer of Neymar and it’s a long time that I didn’t speak to him.”

Pushed on whether he expected Al-Khelaifi to get in touch, he added: “No, no. I think if you read the French papers, they are on (Kylian) Mbappe’s case to finish their transfer market.”

After Arsenal’s Wembley win on Sunday, Wenger admitted he was looking to trim his squad before the transfer window closes.

But he is no closer to shifting those deemed surplus to requirements as he believes many Premier League clubs are in the same position.

“No,” he replied when asked whether any players are closer to departing the club.

“Yesterday I had the managers’ meeting and was talking with the other managers in the other clubs. It looks like everywhere there is many, many players and a bit of congestion at the moment everywhere.”