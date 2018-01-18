Wenger casts massive doubt over Arsenal’s Malcom hopes

Arsene Wenger has conceded Arsenal look unlikely to sign Bordeaux forward Malcom during the January transfer window.

The Gunners had been strongly linked with the player as a replacement for Theo Walcott, who on Wednesday completed a move to Everton.

However, with the Ligue 1 club insisting they had no received any approaches for the player, Wenger has now admitted a deal for the £40million-rated star look unlikely.

“I don’t think we are close to doing that,” Wenger said at Thursday’s press conference.

Asked again if there was a chance Malcom would join before the January window shuts, Wenger concluded: “I don’t think so, no.”

Wenger provides Wilshere deal talks update

Wenger also confirmed that negotiations over a new contract with Jack Wilshere were ongoing.

“We know what we want, we want him to stay, want him to extend,” Wenger added. “After that we have to satisfy a financial agreement with jack and that’s what we’re trying to do.”