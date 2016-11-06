Wenger claims Wanyama ‘very lucky’ to stay on field after ‘elbow’

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger feels that Victor Wanyama was lucky not to be sent off after an apparent elbow on Theo Walcott.

Laurent Koscielny was at fault for giving away the penalty as the Frenchman’s clumsy challenge sent Mousa Dembele to the ground.

Dembele’s impressive display moved Pochettino to describe him as “a genius” but Wenger believed the penalty was soft.

“I think the penalty was harsh,” Wenger said. “It didn’t look dangerous to score, it didn’t look like a deliberate foul.”

Wenger also felt Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama was fortunate to stay on the pitch after committing a number of fouls, including one that saw the Kenyan catch Theo Walcott in the face with his arm.

“He was very lucky to stay on the pitch today of course,” Wenger said.

“A few fouls, the elbow on Walcott for example, but the referee makes decisions and we have to cope with that.

“Nobody stopped us from scoring a second goal, which we didn’t do.”