Wenger confirms Arsenal goalkeeping plan for Carabao Cup final

Arsene Wenger has confirmed David Ospina will start in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final and has paved the way for the Colombian to feature throughout the Europa League campaign.

Ospina captained the Gunners to a comfortable 3-0 win over Ostersund last week and will retain his place when the Allsvenska outfit visit the Emirates Stadium this Thursday, with the hosts looking to ease into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Petr Cech, Arsenal’s usual first choice, suggested earlier this week that he will sit out the Carabao Cup final as Ospina lines up against Manchester City.

Ospina has played in all but one round to get Arsenal to the final, with Matt Macey deputising in the narrow extra-time victory over Norwich.

Wenger set clearly defined roles for his keepers this season and, when asked if Ospina would play on Thursday, he replied “yes” before going on to confirm he would then remain in goal for the cup final.

“It’s always a difficult decision but I think they are clear about that,” he said about his goalkeeping selection.

“Since the start of the season, it’s clear. He (Ospina) played in the whole competition. I have two world-class goalkeepers and I decided from the start to have clarity in the games they play. I maintain that.”

