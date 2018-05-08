Wenger confirms length of lay-off for devastated Arsenal star

Outgoing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that defender Laurent Koscielny will miss the World Cup and is out until December.

The 32-year-old ruptured his Achilles in the Europa League semi-final second leg at Atletico Madrid and now faces six months on the sidelines.

Speaking at one of his final pre-match press conferences as Gunners chief, Wenger confirmed the devastating blow for the France star.

He said: “Koscielny is devastated. He has had surgery and is out for six months. You will not see him until December at best. He will miss the World Cup.

“You always try to be positive. Try and support people when they suffer.”

Wenger also confirmed that long-term injured star Santi Cazorla will not play against Leicester on Wednesday not or in the season finale at Huddersfield on Sunday.

He added: “It’s a shame. I brought him here and I love the player and the person.

“He’s physically working very hard but medically it is too much of a risk to rush him back.

“He has worked for such a long time, it would be stupid to destroy it in one game.”