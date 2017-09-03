Wenger confirms Lemar plan – but Liverpool given huge lift

Arsene Wenger has confirmed Arsenal failed to land Thomas Lemar on transfer deadline day – but plans to make a new bid for the Liverpool target in the future.

The France winger was subject of plenty of interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool over the summer, with both clubs having efforts to sign him fall short.

Arsenal launched a final attempt to persuade the player to sign by making a £92million bid on transfer deadline day, but the potential move was abandoned with the clock against the Gunners, with Lemar in international action for France that evening.

Speaking to French outlet Telefoot, Wenger confirmed the Gunners’ approach for the winger, and also his intention to return with another bid

“He decided to stay at Monaco,” he explained, with Lemar believed to have turned down a move to the Emirates Stadium.

“Did we make a €100 million offer? Yes. Are we going to make another offer? Yes.”

Lemar ‘wants Liverpool only’

However, reports on Sunday suggest Lemar would have rejected a move to the Emirates anyway – and the player actually prefers a switch to Anfield.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Jonathan Northcroft suggesting Lemar would prefer a move to Merseyside.

“Lemar had not agreed to come to ­Arsenal,” Northcroft writes, “and is said to be more interested in going to Liverpool next summer.”

This corroborates claims from French publication L’Equipe earlier in the week, with Lemar said to have told Monaco it was “the Reds or nothing else.”