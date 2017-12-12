Wenger confirms talks are underway to keep top Man Utd target

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that contract talks are underway with playmaker Mesut Ozil over a new deal to stay at Arsenal.

Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are both out of contract in the summer and are expected to be the subject of cut-price bids to try and lure them away from the Gunners.

Wenger, however, recently insisted that neither player would be sold in January and that there was still some hope that they could both stay in north London.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.

When asked about Ozil’s future amid talk of a potential move to Manchester United, the Gunners chief, who speaking ahead of Wednesday’s trip to West Ham, replied: “Negotiations are always going on with everybody. Our door is always open.

“For the rest, I can not tell you much more.”

As for the future of Sanchez, Wenger would not be drawn on the Chile star’s situation, adding: “I don’t want to talk about that because the best way to deal with this kind of thing is to keep it as discreet as possible.”