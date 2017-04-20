Wenger responds to reports of Arsenal deal for Bosnian star

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has denied reports the club has finalised the free transfer capture of Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac, amid reports he’s also wanted by two other Premier League suitors.

Reports last week claimed the left-back – out of contract this summer – would make a free transfer switch to either the Gunners or AC Milan at the end of the season.

And with reports earlier this week suggesting the Bosnian favoured a move to the Premier League, it seemed Arsenal were ready to seal their first business of the summer.

However, reports on Wednesday evening suggested both Manchester City and Everton had made moves to sign the Bosnian to possibly throw a spanner in the works as far as Arsenal were concerned.

Wenger was asked if a move for Kolasinac had been finalised at his press conference on Thursday morning, but the Gunners boss was quick to issue a denial.

“We can deny that story at the moment. Nothing has been concluded with anyone,” said the Frenchman. “I think it is important we do not talk about transfers.”

The discussion then turned to Wenger’s Arsenal future, but he denied claims that he has already told his players he’s planning to sign a new two-year deal.

Asked if there were any updates, Wenger responded: “No. I didn’t tell anything to anybody.”

Jack Wilshere’s future also remains up in the air after the players suffered a hairline leg fracture against Tottenham last weekend while playing for loan club Bournemouth.

With Wilshere out of contract in 14 months, reports are suggesting he may have played his last game for the club with Wenger frustrated by his injury record.

However, updating the media about Wilshere’s fitness, the Frenchman had a positive prognosis.

“He’s due to see a specialist, but should be back by July.

“It’s a very simple fracture, you know, of the fibula. We need patience. But let’s hope that all goes well.

“Until the end of the season he’s a player of Bournemouth but we have a good understanding.

“If we have to bring him back, but it’s a fracture so there’s not a lot to do.

“The rehab will certainly be here because the season will be here.”