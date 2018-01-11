Wenger defends Sanchez bench role as star gets transfer promise

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger defended Alexis Sanchez after omitting the Chile forward from the starting line-up for the goalless draw at Chelsea.

Speaking after the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg stalemate at Stamford Bridge, Wenger insisted the decision to select Sanchez as a substitute was “nothing to do with the transfer market”.

The former Barcelona forward is out of contract in the summer and is free to speak to foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement, while he has been repeatedly linked with a switch to Manchester City. Indeed City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne appeared to let slip the player was Arsenal bound in an interview on Wednesday.

The Gunners boss said: “The performance of Alexis Sanchez and the commitment does not depend on the duration of his contract, just depends on the fact when he’s on the football pitch he wants to play.

“People don’t know Alexis Sanchez. This is a guy completely focused on playing football.

“Did you see how he came on today? How he warmed up? Like a player who wants to play football.

“He can make a difference between what’s going on outside and what’s going on on the football pitch.

“He doesn’t need to tell me he speaks to anybody else. He doesn’t need to alert the club. He can do it on his own.

“We live with facts, not with psychological theories. When you come on to the pitch you play football and give 100 per cent. That’s what he does.”

Wenger maintains hope Sanchez will stay at Arsenal and has promised the star he can renew with the Gunners any time he likes.

“I want him to stay for longer,” he added.

“I have no problem if he signs with us now or in June.”

Wenger on Iwobi start

Alex Iwobi did start, despite facing a fine for partying prior to last Sunday’s FA Cup third-round loss at Nottingham Forest.

“There’s one thing to punish someone individually and a second thing to punish everybody,” Wenger added.

“If I think he can help the team to win, that’s nothing to do with the fact he can be punished separately, individually.”

Wenger felt the familiarity of the teams, meeting for a second time in two weeks, contributed to a tepid encounter.

The Frenchman watched from the press box while serving the second game of his three-match touchline ban.

“It was frustrating,” Wenger added.

“The position was quite interesting, because I was close to the bench and not too high up. That’s where I like to be.”

