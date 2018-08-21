Wenger discusses his future and life after 22 years as Arsenal boss

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has discussed his life after management.

Wenger left Arsenal in the summer after 22 years in charge in north London.

The Frenchman started his career in management with Nancy in 1984, and this has been one of his longest spells out of employment since.

He admits that it took some adjusting initially, but he “quickly organised” his life to fill the “emptiness”, with no new coaching roles on the horizon.

“I decided not to decide,” he told local newspaper Corse Matin. “I was intoxicated for such a long time that I promised myself not to make any decisions before September. [It’s going] even better than I thought.

“When you have been as busy as I have been, you always fear a little emptiness. But I quickly organised myself in this new stage of my life, I do a lot of sport, here I eat with my friends. I talk a lot too, I can sit for hours contemplating the horizon, I read every day, right now a book by Philip Roth called I Married a Communist.”

The 68-year-old has also distanced himself from a potential career change.

“For archeology, I do not know enough about soil compositions. Nor politics.

“What I like about the job of a manager is that we have theories, but on Saturdays we have to show that they work and the result is immediate. In politics, between theory and proof by demonstration, things take a lot longer.”

