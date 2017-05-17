Wenger discusses Pickford after praising reported Arsenal target

Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal are unlikely to make a bid for Jordan Pickford despite his fulsome praise of the Sunderland goalkeeper following his heroics on Tuesday night.

The England Under-21 stopper has been one of the few brights sparks of a dismal campaign on Wearside, with our focus on the player illustrating exactly how good he has been for the Black Cats.

Pickford was once again in excellent form as Arsenal beat David Moyes’ relegated side at the Emirates, with Wenger quick to hail the efforts of the £10million-rated star.

“He had an exceptional night. I think we had 36 shots on goal, which is the highest ever in the Premier League.

“The keeper saved 11 of them so he did extremely well.”

Despite Pickford’s excellence, Wenger has cooled claims suggesting Arsenal could bid for the 23-year-old, with Everton seemingly favourites to land the goalkeeper.

“We have plenty of goalkeepers,” he said.

“We have Petr Cech, [David] Ospina, [Wojciech] Szczesny and [Emiliano] Martinez. If there’s anyone we don’t want to buy it’s another goalkeeper.”