Wenger explains what Arsenal miss without Cazorla

Arsene Wenger admits Arsenal will miss a “technical stability” without the injured Santi Cazorla.

Cazorla has not appeared for Arsenal since the 6-0 thrashing of Ludogorets on October 19, with the Gunners going failing to win four of their seven fixtures since.

The Spaniard, who is reportedly a target for AC Milan, is set to be sidelined for a while longer, and Wenger admits his absence is a worry.

“Santi is important to our technical stability in the team, to the quality of our decision-making and to our build-up from deep midfield to the high midfield,” the Frenchman told reporters.

“That is an important stage because it gets the ball out from the defenders. Santi is a massive player for us.

“But we have enough quality players in our side to get around that. We are good enough to find solutions despite the fact he is not there.”

With Cazorla missing, Mohamed Elneny and Aaron Ramsey have been handed opportunities to partner Francis Coquelin in central midfield, but have failed to fully convince.

Some supporters are unhappy at the lack of involvement of Granit Xhaka, who Arsenal paid a fee in the region of £30million to sign in the summer.

Wenger, however, insists he is happy with the Switzerland international.

“I am very happy with Granit’s commitment,” he said.

“I think he is developing well. Maybe he has not started enough since the start of the season but he is adapting to a different league, a different way of playing.

“Overall I am happy because every day he is focused on working hard and I am confident he will get his number of games.”