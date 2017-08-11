Wenger explains why Arsenal never wanted to sign Mahrez

Arsene Wenger has opened up on Arsenal’s reported interest in Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez.

The Gunners start their Premier League campaign at home to Leicester on Friday night as they look to end a run of just one win from their previous seven opening-day fixtures.

One player now highly unlikely to be moving to the Emirates Stadium is Foxes winger Mahrez – who was heavily linked with the Gunners earlier in the summer.

The Algeria international has stated his wish to leave the 2015/16 Premier League champions, but Wenger insists Arsenal do not need the winger and were never looking to land his signature.

“We were never close,” he said, when asked about Arsenal moving for Mahrez.

“I rate him as a player but we have similar types with Alex Iwobi, Jack Wilshere back. Mesut Ozil … we have plenty of the same type of players.”

The Algerian winger – the 2016 PFA Player of the Year – has since been linked with moves to Inter Milan and Roma, though Leicester’s £40million asking price appears to have so far put his suitors off a deal.