Wenger explains why he keeps giving Lacazette the Arsenal hook

Arsene Wenger insists he remains happy with the performances of Alexandre Lacazette after defending his decision to regularly substitute the Arsenal striker.

Former Lyon striker Lacazette has completed the full 90 minutes just once for the Gunners since the Frenchman joined as their club-record signing in the summer.

He started and finished the opening game against Leicester, where his goal helped the Gunners to victory.

But the 26-year-old has been substituted in 10 of the subsequent 12 games, coming on in the second half of the other two.

Wenger has previously denied he has an issue with the performances of Lacazette and the French manager again had to explain himself on Tuesday as he appeared at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

“First of all, I would like to say in my job, you sub strikers more than defenders,” he said. “They have to create, provoke and be incisive.

“He has adapted physically to the Premier League and I am very happy with his work.

“I have other options on the bench who are fresh and give us other variations in our attack.

“Physically, the Premier League demands a huge intensity of work.

“A lot of teams change their strikers around 60-80 minutes. They work on their own up front against two or three people.

“It is much more exhausting physically and mentally.”