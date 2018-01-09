Wenger fears Arsenal being priced out of Prem defender move

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has hinted the Gunners will not be able to compete with Manchester City as the duo battle for West Brom defender Jonny Evans.

Both clubs have been linked with a January move for the Northern Ireland star, who has impressed despite a season of struggle for the Baggies so far this campaign.

The 30-year-old quit Manchester United for the Hawthorns in 2015 and has emerged as a target as both Arsenal and City as they both look for experienced options at the heart of their defence.

Wenger, however, is concerned that Arsenal will not be able to compete with City’s financial muscle should it come down to a straight battle for the player.

“We don’t have an agreement with anybody. I think the best thing is not to talk,” Wenger said in his press conference prior to Arsenal’s trip to Chelsea for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

“We will need to see off any interest of any other club, yes. I don’t know if Manchester City are in for anybody. I don’t know what their policy is.

“If the decision comes to finances against Manchester City, we know we will be second best.”

Wenger also answered the now inevitable question about Alexis Sanchez’s future, as City reportedly step up their interest in the Chilean.

When asked if there had been any further bids, Wenger said: “No. I expect nothing. I am focused on tomorrow’s game. When solicitations happen you respond to it. At the moment it’s very quiet.

“What is the most important thing is to be professional and to perform no matter what the environment is. It’s not a big influence on the performance of our team.

“I have not decided yet [whether he will play]. I will decide today or tomorrow morning.”